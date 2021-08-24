Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s first reactions say it’s the “best in the series”

The first reactions for Ghostbusters: Afterlife are in, and it looks like we should get ready for a massive nostalgia trip. The upcoming ghost movie held its first screening at CinemaCon this week, and critics’ online reactions to the flick promise a spooky treat that lives up to all the occult hype.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife takes place 30 years after the ‘80s movie Ghostbusters II. The new fantasy movie will follow a single mom and her two kids, who, after moving to a small town in Oklahoma, discover their connection to the original paranormal investigators – the Ghostbusters. Directed by Jason Reitman, Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s cast includes Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, and Mckenna Grace. Logan Kim, J.K. Simmons, Bokeem Woodbine, and Tracy Letts will also appear in the film.

Long-time fans will be happy to hear that OG stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts will be making an appearance in the new movie too. With such an impressive cast full of familiar faces, we all knew we’d be getting a healthy dose of nostalgia with Ghostbusters: Afterlife. However, critics say that the upcoming comedy movie is also pretty good in its own right.

Film critic Scott Menzel said the film is the Ghostbusters sequel that he has been waiting for. “A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh and unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy,” he tweeted. “I got goosebumps.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is the Ghostbusters sequel that I’ve been waiting all my life to see. It is nostalgia done right. A perfect blend of classic Ghostbusters moments with a fresh & unique twist for a whole new generation to enjoy. I got goosebumps. #GhostbustersAfterlife pic.twitter.com/lOAtbMQedf — Scott Menzel (@ScottDMenzel) August 24, 2021

Similarly, Insider entertainment correspondent Jason Guerrasio tweeted his surprise about the movie. He tweets: “Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it.”

Ghostbusters: Afterlife … Wow! Was not expecting how heartfelt it is. It has a very childlike Spielberg vibe to it. And @JasonReitman is extremely loyal to the original. #CinemaCon pic.twitter.com/APyHMzEuYd — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) August 24, 2021

Lead film critic of Full Circle, James Preston Poole, dubs the movie “the best of the series”, tweeting that it is “not leaning too hard on nostalgia, and telling a story better than even the original could muster. A winner in every sense”.

I saw GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE. Sorry, no review. But what I can say is that it’s the best of the series, full stop. Stupendously well written, not leaning too hard on nostalgia, and telling a story better than even the original could muster. A winner in every sense. #CinemaCon — James Preston Poole (@JamesPPoole) August 24, 2021

Ghostbusters: Afterlife will release in US cinemas on November 11, and on November 12 across the UK.