Ghostbusters: Afterlife new trailer brings back classic characters

A new trailer for Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife has just dropped online. A sequel to both the original Ghostbusters and Ghostbusters 2, the movie picks up thirty years after Vigo the Carpathian’s attack on New York City. In the intervening years, the Ghostbusters have become something of a myth since the “Manhattan Crossrip of 1984”.

Afterlife follows Callie (Carrie Coon) and her two kids Phoebe (Mckenna Grace) and Trevor (Finn Wolfhard), who, after being evicted from their home, moves to the small town of Summerville. While there, Phoebe and Trevor “discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind. Soon after the family arrive, the town starts experiencing ghostly goings-on, and the siblings assume the mantle of the now-forgotten Ghostbusters.

Director Jason Reitman (Juno), the son of Ivan Reitman, the original Ghostbusters’ director, has described Ghostbusters: Afterlife as a “movie about a family, that’s being made by a family. That’s as much about the passing of the torch metaphorically as it is about passing a proton pack.”

He came out here for a reason. Watch the new trailer for #Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in movie theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/MGwhEbyqAW — Ghostbusters (@Ghostbusters) July 27, 2021

Joining the new cast are a few old faces Billy Murray (Peter Venkman), Dan Aykroyd (Ray Stantz), Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore), Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz) and Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett) are all set to reprise their roles from the original 1984 movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is currently scheduled for release on November 11, 2021. Like many movies, this year, Afterlife was supposed to come out last year; however, the global pandemic stopped those plans.