Ghostbusters fans think they’ve worked out the new movie’s title

Ghostbusters fans have been flexing their paranormal investigator muscles recently, as the logo for the new Ghostbusters movie has stirred up a slew of theories and conspiracies online.

Taking to Twitter, the official Ghostbusters account posted a snap of the original Ghostbusters logo from the hit ’80s movie frozen over. Seeing the iconic symbol of the little ghoul covered in ice wasn’t received silently. In fact, it has led to fans debating each other, looking at Ghostbuster production history, and now people have thoughts about what this teaser could mean for the title of Ghostbusters 4.

The currently untitled Ghostbusters 4, is now being thought to revisit the concepts of Dan Ackroyd’s original plans for Ghostbusters 3. And some title hypotheses in the Tweet’s comment section include Ghostbusters: Hell’s Freezer, Ghostbusters: A Cold Day in Hell, and finally, Ghostbusters: Hell Freezes Over.

Check out the Twitter post for yourself below:

If you are unfamiliar with the history of one of the best movie franchises of all time, before we got the latest ghost movie, Jason Reitman’s Ghostbusters Afterlife, Ackroyd had plans for a Ghostbuster 3. Ghostbusters 3 was going to be a direct sequel to the 1989 comedy movie Ghostbusters 2 and would follow the gang coming out of retirement, traveling to an alternate dimension in Hell, and saving Manhattan from specters once again.

While Ghostbusters 4’s story hasn’t been confirmed yet, and there’s no confirmation of Ackroyd’s ideas being used, the iconic logo has reminded hardcore fans about the forgotten film. And, honestly, seeing some ghosthunters exploring a warped and hell-filled version of Manhattan sounds like a good idea to us.

The freezing aspect could relate to New York being trapped in time. Or if we wanted to get really metaphorical, maybe frozen from the rest of the world like a quarantine as a new ghost plague threatens mankind. Either way, this is all speculation for now, and we’ll have to wait to see if our hunches are correct once an official title is revealed.

Ghostbusters 4 is set to hit theatres on December 20, 2023.