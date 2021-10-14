Jason Blum says Get Out is the “perfect Blumhouse movie”

Blumhouse has made a name for itself in recent years for being the horror movie studio. The company’s done everything from ghostly found footage films to resurrecting old slasher series. Yet it’s probably best known for Get Out a startling thriller movie that took the world by storm when it was released in 2017.

Written and directed by Jordan Peele the movie tells the story of Chris Washington (Daniel Kaluuya), a young black man who finds himself at the centre of a bizarre and sinister conspiracy when he meets the family of his girlfriend, Rose Armitage (Williams). The film was a huge critical and commercial success – and even went on to win the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay, no mean feat for a horror film. It’s probably no surprise then that Blumhouse CEO and founder Jason Blum has described the movie as “perfect”.

“At best, it’s the ultimate of what I’m trying to do,” Blum explained during a recent interview with Collider. “It’s low budget. It’s a director, who at the time, nobody believed in. It’s scary, it’s entertaining, it’s well-acted. And it has something to say. I mean, it’s like the perfect Blumhouse movie in every way.”

While Get Out might be a “perfect” Blumhouse movie, interestingly, it’s not Blum’s favourite. In an interview with UNILAD the producer admitted his fondness for The Purge movies, which helped prove Blumhouse wasn’t a flash in the pan.

“My favourite franchise is sort of The Purge. The Purge was the fourth movie we did in our system, we’d done Paranormal [Activity], Insidious, Sinister, and then we did The Purge,” he explained. “That was when people were like, ‘oh, wow, this guy is really on to something’. Note The Purge almost didn’t get released. No one thought the movie would work. It was a big hit, and that was a magical time.”

