Eddie Murphy in talks to play ‘Godfather of Funk’ George Clinton

Eddie Murphy wants the funk, and he may indeed need the funk. The comedy movie legend is reportedly in talks to play George Clinton, bandleader of Parliament-Funkadelic and the Godfather of Funk.

Deadline broke the news, stating that Murphy is in talks to portray Clinton in a drama movie about the musician’s storied life. As of now, discussions are still ongoing with Clinton for the rights to his story, but should they be nailed down, Murphy and his co-producers John Davis and Catherine Davis will find a writer to develop the script.

The production is said to be a passion project of Murphy’s, and it’ll be part of his three-picture deal with Amazon, which stemmed from the positive response to 2020’s Coming 2 America. One of the central figures in funk music, Clinton’s biopic will chart his life from North Carolina in the 1940s, through to putting together his bands Parliament and Funkadelic in the ’60s, wherein he was a key player in molding and defining funk, psychedelic, and associated styles of music.

A rock and roll hall of famer and Grammy award-winner, Clinton’s work has influenced entire generations of artists. Across rap, hip-hop, ska, pop, heavy metal; many owe some thanks to the collective works of Parliament-Funkadelic, and their over two-dozen studio albums.

Murphy collaborated with John and Catherine Davis on 2019 film Dolemite Is My Name, for streaming service Netflix, another biopic covering the life of Rudy Ray Moore, a comic and comedy star from the ’70s. He’s due to return as Axel Foley for thriller movie Beverly Hills Cop 4, another Netflix project that’s gradually coming together.

We’ll let you know more as we hear it. For now, get down with some Parliament.