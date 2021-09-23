Eddie Murphy signs deal with Amazon Prime for three new movies

After the success of comedy movie sequel Coming 2 America earlier this year, Eddie Murphy is continuing to work with Amazon. The comedic legend has sign a three movie deal with the streaming service.

The agreement, as detailed by The Hollywood Reporter, involves getting the first look at three original projects, with potential for Murphy to lead as actor. This was inspired by the massive boost Coming 2 America generated for the platform, where the adventure movie became the most streamed film or TV show in the US in its first week. Originally made for theatres, lockdowns forced a change in plan, and Amazon paid $125 million for exclusive streaming rights – the start of such a productive relationship, Murphy vacated his role in a burgeoning Twins sequel because he became so busy.

“Eddie is a legend both in front of and behind the camera,” Jennifer Salke, head of amazon Studios, said in a statement. “With undeniable comedic and dramatic genius, he consistently delivers entertaining, original stories and characters to audiences around the world.” No details were specified on when we’ll see the first of these movies, or what kind of ideas are being looked at.

A sequel to the ’80s movie Coming to America, Coming 2 America has Murphy return as Prince Akeem of Zamunda for another trip stateside. He fathered a son while abroad the last time, inspiring another jaunt to New York City.

Murphy is all about the streaming platforms at the moment. Another sequel, Beverly Hill Cop 4, is on its way to Netflix, where he also produced and starred in Dolemite Is My Name back in 2019. He’ll be pairing up with Kenya Barris, the writer of Dolemite Is My Name, for another, as-yet-untitled Netflix movie, in the near future.

