Game of Thrones prequel about the best Targaryen king in the works

Fantasy fans, rejoice, because it looks like a new venture down in old Westeros is about to kick off. Following the success of Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, HBO is looking to expand the number of adaptations of George RR Martin’s literary franchise under its belt.

According to Variety, discussions are being had at HBO for a new prequel House of the Dragon fantasy series – this time focussing on Aegon I Targaryen’s Conquest of Westeros. While all Targaryen kings are a bit questionable, be it due to madness, bloodlust, or some incest – Aegon I stands out from the pack since he was the OG ruler of the family.

Aegon the Conqueror was the first Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and king on the Iron Throne. He famously conquered six of the Seven Kingdoms during the Conquest and was the founder of the Targaryen Dynasty. The publication shares that the new drama series will focus on Aegon I’s rise to power – meaning that it will take place 300 years prior to the events of Game of Thrones.

Variety’s sources state that currently, no writer is attached to the project – however, a search is underway as HBO are keen to get the ball rolling. There are also rumours that HBO and Warner Bros are considering a new movie that would lead into this future series. But, before we all get too excited – HBO has declined to comment on the status of all this news.

However, news of a new Game of Thrones project isn’t surprising. House of the Dragon was one of the best TV series of 2022 and has already been renewed. With House of the Dragon season 2 on its way, it makes sense that HBO and Warner Bros would seek to expand its success for spin-offs.

