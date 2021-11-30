Game of Thrones prequel Dunc and Egg gets The Pursuit of Happyness writer

One of the several Game of Thrones prequel TV series in development has just gotten a writer. Deadline reports that Steven Conrad, the screenwriter behind drama movies The Pursuit of Happyness and Wonder, is heading to the Seven Kingdoms for Dunk and Egg.

This particular project is set 90 years before the events of the TV show, and corresponding A Song of Ice and Fire novels. It will follow Ser Duncan the Tall – the eponymous ‘Dunc’ – and Aegon V Targaryen – our ‘Egg’ – on various quests together. The project is based on the Tales of Dunk and Egg series of short stories set within the Game of Thrones universe, penned by George R R Martin between 1998 and 2010.

It’s still early days, with no acting talent, directors, or other filmmakers attached just yet. Conrad will serve as executive producer in addition to writing the scripts. Though he’s perhaps best known for his movie work, Conrad has moved more toward television in recent years, with the comedy show Patriot on streaming service Amazon Prime, and animated series Ultra City Smiths from this year.

Dank and Egg is one of several ways HBO plans to expanded the Game of Thrones universe in the coming years. We have House of the Dragon coming next year, and 10,000 Ships and 9 Voyages both in early stages as well.

House of the Dragon concerns House Targaryen’s downfall amid a civil war, some 200 years before the winter comes to Winterfell. It’s created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan J. Condal, with Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, and Paddy Considine in the cast.

House of the Dragon will premiere in 2022, and we’ll keep you informed on when you can expect more on the other productions.