HBO’s new Game of Thrones prequel seems to have started casting

After Game of Thrones went out with a whimper instead of a bang (although there were lots of things going boom, thanks to Dany), many of us were ready to leave the world of Westeros behind.

But House of the Dragon convinced us there was life in Game of Thrones yet, and excitingly there are even more spin-offs to come from HBO’s best fantasy series. That includes the prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, which is rumored to have begun its hunt for a new Game of Thrones cast.

While we don’t have official confirmation (so take this news with a grain of salt) the evidence is quite compelling. According to fans on Twitter, HBO has supposedly put out a casting call seeking actors who sound suspiciously like characters from Tales of Dunk and Egg, which A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is based on.

@westerosies on X (formerly known as Twitter) relayed the casting call, noting the network’s specifications. Included was a small boy aged 9-10 whose character will have a “neutral English accent” and be “white with blue/green eyes and pale skin.”

Additionally, an actor who’s at least 6’4 (wowza, that’s tall) is wanted to play a strong soldier who is “perceptive and thoughtful” with “a humble disposition.”

We think the latter is Ser Duncan the Tall — commonly called ‘Dunk’ — and the former is a young Aegon V Targaryen — ‘Egg’ — the main characters from George R. R. Martin’s novelette. On a Reddit thread discussing the rumored casting, u/Dreamtrain commented, “Yeah, those descriptions scream Aegon and Duncan the Tall.”

We’re inclined to agree. After all, it’s not every day an HBO series needs a 6’4 soldier. On the off chance the prestige network is developing another show that just happens to have two similar characters to Dunk and Egg, we’ll eat our swords.

Here are the full descriptions:

“Boy — aged 9-10. Physically small, the character is wise beyond his years, confident and witty. He has a neutral English accent and is white with blue/green eyes and pale skin. Must be under 4’6 and at least 9 years old by March 2024 for licensing.”

“Soldier — aged 18-25. The soldier is very tall and physically strong. He has a humble disposition and is perceptive and thoughtful. Any ethnicity. Must be at least 6’4.”

The only thing we know for sure is that we’ll have to wait to find out, but it’s looking like a pretty good bet — none of the other in-development spin-offs (The Sea Snake, Snow, Ten Thousand Ships, The Golden Empire) have characters matching these descriptions. But in the meantime, we have House of the Dragon season 2 to look forward to.

