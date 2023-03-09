Matt Smith has one complaint about House of the Dragon season 2 script

Matt Smith recently appeared at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, along with other celebrities such as Stranger Things‘ David Harbour and Jamie Campbell Bower, and Star Wars‘ Hayden Christensen and Anthony Daniels. At the Comic Con, Smith revealed that he’s only just received the scripts for House of the Dragon season 2.

We recently shared that the Film and Television Industry Alliance’s production list had a start date of March 6, 2023 for the second season, so they were definitely cutting it fine in terms of sending the scripts to Smith. He appeared on a panel at the Comic Con alongside Andy Serkis and May Calamawy (of the Marvel series Moon Knight).

Smith, who plays main House of the Dragon character Daemon Targaryen, said; “I got all the scripts on Friday [March 3], actually. They’re late, they’re really late.” At the moment, London and Spain are the only two filming locations listed for season two. There could be more, however, as the first season also filmed in Portugal and Croatia.

The first season of House of the Dragon was a ratings hit for HBO, and was largely critically acclaimed. However, some members of the audience struggled a little with the pacing and the time-jumps, with new cast-members coming in after just a few episodes. The good news is that there will be no more time-jumps in season 2.

The show will likely pick up where the first season left off with Rhaenyra’s eldest son Jacaerys trying to gather support for his mother from the Starks – who will be entering House of the Dragon for the first time. From there, we’ll see the Targaryen civil war really heating up as the Blacks and Greens rampage across the Riverlands, battling to claim the Iron Throne. Two exciting new characters will be Blood and Cheese, two assassins who cause chaos in the Red Keep. While we wait for more news on the second season of House of the Dragon, check out our guide to the best fantasy series.