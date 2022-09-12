Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington reacts to House of the Dragon

Kit Harrington was a lead actor in the original Game of Thrones TV series. His character Jon Snow went from being a bastard child to leading the Night Watch North of the Wall; and then, after the small inconvenience of dying and coming back to life, pledged his loyalty to Daenerys Targaryen, had sexy time with her, found out he was related to her, and then killed her to stop her from descending into tyranny like the Mad King Aerys.

With House of the Dragon being a prequel fantasy series following the early years of the Targaryens, Jon Snow himself won’t be making an appearance in the Amazon Prime original — but in a red carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight, the MCU star made it clear that he was a big fan of the drama series.

When asked if he was watching it, he said, “I am, yeah, I’m really enjoying it. My friend Miguel [Sapochnik] showran it, so I’m really enjoying it.”

The Eternals star continued, “I think they’ve done a fantastic job. It’s a weird one to start a whole new show in the same kind of realm and to make it its own thing, and I think that they’ve really done that.”

Miguel Sapochnik recently announced he was leaving the drama series after three years of development, leaving co-creator Ryan Condal the sole showrunner of season 2.

“Working within the Thrones universe for the past few years has been an honor and a privilege, especially spending the last two with the amazing cast and crew of House of the Dragon,” he said in a statement. “I am so proud of what we accomplished with season one and overjoyed by the enthusiastic reaction of our viewers. It was incredibly tough to decide to move on, but I know that it is the right choice for me, personally and professionally.”

