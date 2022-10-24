House of the Dragon: who was the dragon Daemon Targaryen sang to?

Who was the dragon Daemon Targaryen sang to? Warning spoilers ahead for House of the Dragon episode 10. Well, after weeks of foreplay, it’s happened. The Targaryen civil war, known as The Dance of the Dragons, has finally begun.

Unfortunately for Rhaenyra Targaryen, her enemies, the Greens, have made the first move, crowning Aegon II Targaryen king and sending envoys to the various lords of Westeros. With Rhaenyra playing catch up, it seems like the war may be lost before it’s even begun, but her husband, Daemon has a plan.

Several unclaimed dragons are living on Dragonstone who’d make powerful potential allies for Rhaenyra and her faction, the Blacks if they can tame them. Daemon’s already set off to recruit a few of them, but who was the dragon he sang to at the end of episode 10?

Daemon Targaryen was singing to the dragon Vermithor. During the Dance of the Dragons, Vermithor was the second largest living dragon, and he used to be the personal mount of King Jaehaerys I Targaryen. After Jaehaerys died, no one claimed Vermithor, and he made his lair in a cave on Dragonstone.

Why was Daemon Targaryen singing to Vermithor?

Daemon sand to Vermithor because, as a riderless dragon, he’s a powerful potential ally in the coming Targaryen civil war.

