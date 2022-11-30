House of the Dragon: who kills Rhaenyra Targaryen?

Who kills Rhaenyra Targaryen? Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Black Queen, is the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. Her father, King Viserys Targaryen, named her heir over his sons and made the lords and ladies of Westeros swear loyalty to her. Still, the Seven Kingdoms is bursting at the seams with turn cloaks and traitors.

It’s unsurprising then that the Greens led by Otto and Alicent Hightower have gone against Viserys’ wishes and put their branch of the Targaryen family tree on the Iron Throne. The Green’s decision to usurp the throne will ultimately lead to the ruin of the entire Targaryen dynasty and bring an end to the age of dragons.

Still, the war has only just begun. So far, only Lucerys and poor Arrax have died, but by the time the fighting stops, they’ll be a lot more bloodshed. Even the Black Queen will die, but who kills Rhaenyra Targaryen?

Who kills Rhaenyra Targaryen?

Rhaenyra Targaryen is killed by her half-brother Aegon II Targaryen when he cruelly feeds her to his dragon Sunfyre. Don’t worry, Aegon II and the Greens don’t win the war, though the Blacks ultimately triumph and put Rhaenyra’s son Aegon the Younger on the throne.

Then he pretty much ran the kingdom into the ground. It's almost like hereditary monarchies are a really stupid form of government.