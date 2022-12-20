House of the Dragon: what happens to Rhaenyra’s baby?

What happens to Rhaenyra’s baby? Rhaenyra Targaryen, the Black Queen, was blessed with five children in her life. There were her sons with Laenor Velaryon, Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey and the boys she had with Daemon Targaryen, Aegon and Viserys.

These kids had the unfortunate luck to grow up during the bloodiest chapter in the Targaryen family’s history, the Dance of the Dragons, which saw war break out in Westeros after Alicent Hightower and Otto Hightower stole the throne from Rhaenyra Targaryen.

All of Rhaenyra’s children lived tragic lives, with most dying young during the war. Yet the first of Rhaenyra’s kids to die wasn’t Lucerys. It was the baby she lost on Dragonstone. So what happened to Rhaenyra’s baby?

What happens to Rhaenyra’s baby?

Rhaenyra’s baby died during childbirth. Rhaenyra was planning on naming her daughter Visenya after Queen Visenya Targaryen, the older sister and wife of Aegon the Conqueror.

Unfortunately, Visenya was born a month early — Rhaenyra’s labour was brought on by the news that Aegon II Targaryen had stolen the throne from her — and was stillborn. We only briefly see Visenya in the TV series, but Fire and Blood, the book House of the Dragon is based on, gives a detailed description of the malformed baby.

According to the book Visenya, like Maegor the cruel’s children, was born with scaled dragon-like skin and a small tail. Apparently, she was also missing her heart and instead had a hole in her chest. Concept art from House of the Dragon shows the child had dragon features in the show as well.

No reason is given for Visenya’s monstrous appearance. Following her death, Visenya’ is cremated on Dragonstone. If you love the world of Westeros, check out our guide to the House of the Dragon season 2 release date.

We also have guides to some of the best House of the Dragon characters, including Larys Strong, Mysaria the White Worm, and Ser Criston Cole.