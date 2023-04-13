House of the Dragon season 2 might introduce these horrible characters

After being one of the best TV series of 2022, the Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon season 2 is looking to be more brutal than before. According to the fantasy series‘ showrunner Ryan Condal, the next chapter in Westeros will feature a plotline that may introduce two truly horrific characters into the dragon-filled mix.

During an interview on The Stuff Dreams Are Made Of podcast, Condal was asked if he could give any hints on House of the Dragon season 2. While the filmmaker didn’t give many details about the upcoming instalment, he did inadvertently hint that the Game of Thrones characters – Blood and Cheese – may be in future episodes.

“We’ve been doing a lot of [research and development], I’ve been investigating a lot of rat traps recently, so I will say that,” Condal said. “And they’re very cool. That goes more to book readers more than anything else, but stay tuned.”

In George RR Martin’s novel Fire & Blood, Blood and Cheese are two assassins who will play a part in the ongoing Targaryen war of succession for the Iron Throne. Blood used to be a butcher, while Cheese worked as a rat catcher in the Red Keep of King’s Landing.

By putting two and two together, the rat traps referred to in Condal’s statement will likely lead to a connection with Cheese and usher in some of the cruellest and murderous characters that we have seen in the franchise so far.

For those unfamiliar with Blood and Cheese, they are vicious killers who have no problem with murdering children or innocent women either. So, get ready to steel your nerves if they do hit our small screens. Currently, no actors have been signed on to play the roles of Cheese and Blood – stay tuned for updates.

In the meantime, there is still plenty for fantasy fans to look forward to, as HBO Max recently announced a new Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

