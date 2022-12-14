House of the Dragon star teases character’s “rage” in season 2

House of the Dragon season 1 ended with Rhaenyra Targaryen getting ready for war after her young son, Lucerys, ended up dead after a dragonback chase with Aemond Targaryen went dramatically wrong. Did Aemond mean to kill Lucerys? It’s unclear, bur what we do know is that once Aegon II Targaryen was crowned King following Viserys’ death, the short-lived truce between the Greens and Blacks was reignited, with the first blood being shed.

We saw Rhaenrya and Daemon Targaryen‘s response to Lucerys’ death, but in an interview with EW at the official Game of Thrones Convention, Steve Toussaint, who plays Rhaenyra’s former father-in-law, teased Corlys Velaryon’s reaction to the death.

“I think he’d be devastated,” he said. “I think it would unleash a certain rage in him. Somebody mentioned this to me today and I hadn’t thought about it: the scene in episode 5 when I say to little Luke, your brother’s gonna be king, but you get to do all this. And he says, ‘I don’t want it because if I do it then someone’s dead.’ And that, I think, will resonate with Corlys when he thinks about that boy being dead.”