House of the Dragon season 2 is making this major change to the books

House of the Dragon season 2 will see the introduction of the Starks, as Rhaenyra reaches out to the North for support in the upcoming war with Alicent Hightower and her children. Rhaenyra will form an alliance with Cregan Stark, an ancestor of Ned and his children, who were main characters in Game of Thrones. But it looks as though the Starks aren’t the only Northern landmark that will feature in the second season.

In a deviation from the House of the Dragon book (Fire & Blood), it seems as though The Wall will feature – as someone has taken drone footage of the sets, which reveal it being built (via Collider). Filming is still going ahead on House of the Dragon in the UK, as the actors are under Equity contracts, not SAG contracts. George RR Martin recently explained this in an update on his blog.

In the season 1 finale, Rhaenyra Targaryen dispatched her son Jacaerys Velaryon to Winterfell to win the allegiance of its young ruler Lord Cregan Stark. While The Wall and the White Walkers aren’t in the book, it looks as though they might feature in the series.

While House of the Dragon is set a long time before the events of Game of Thrones, the bitter divisions and resentments fostered have far-reaching repercussions down the family lines. At the other end of the main Game of Thrones series, the Starks come out on top – with Bran on the Iron Throne and Sansa instated as the Queen of the North.

After Jon Snow kills Daenerys, he accepts a life of exile, but of relative peace beyond the Wall with the Wildings. If the Jon Snow spin-off comes to pass, something will have to get him moving towards the Wall and beyond. Snow is dealing with a lot of trauma and guilt, so this could induce him to do something drastic.

While we wait for more on House of the Dragon season 2, check out our guides to the House of the Dragon cast, and to the titular dragons and to the Targaryen family tree.