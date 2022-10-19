House of the Dragon producer doesn’t understand the Daemon hype

When it comes to horny fantasy series House of the Dragon takes the cake. So far, in the Game of Thrones prequel show, we have seen family love at a whole new level, foot fetishes, and now we have a thirsty fandom who is enamoured with the murderous Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). That’s right, Daemon has become the subject of memes, Tweets and is social media’s latest fictional crush.

So far, we’ve seen plenty from Daemon in the show to start forming some opinions about the character. The TV series has shown Daemon helping his estranged brother and beheading Vaemond Velaryon for insulting his wife, Rhaenyra. While that may seem strangely chivalrous to some, let’s not forget that Daemon also murdered his first wife this season, too, simply for being an inconvenience. So, yeah, the fact that many find his slight psychopathic ways attractive is baffling.

In a recent conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, writer and executive producer Sara Hess and director Clare Kilner are still getting their heads around his surge in online popularity.

“He’s become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me. Not that Matt isn’t incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he’s incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is … I don’t want him to be my boyfriend!” Hess said. “I’m a little baffled how they’re all, ‘Oh, daddy!’ And I’m just like: ‘Really?’ How — in what way — was he a good partner, father or brother — to anybody? You got me. He ain’t Paul Rudd.”

“I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that’s part of the fun of it,” Kilner added. “One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I’m not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances, and he’s got that little smile, and, you know … you can’t help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don’t think he’s particularly a good father or a good brother.”

Hess also mentioned that viewers’ collective crush might be shattered after they see the upcoming finale of season one. “We will see a different side of him,” she said. “And right now, we’re writing season two and figuring out what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin’s book Fire & Blood] to that.”

