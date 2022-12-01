House of the Dragon: is Rhaenyra Targaryen mentioned in GoT?

Is Rhaenyra Targaryen mentioned in Game of Thrones before her introduction to audiences in House of the Dragon? Rhaenyra Targaryen is one of the most popular House of the Dragon characters, and with good reason. As a Targaryen, she is complex and compelling, and she has a sympathetic story to go along with that.

She is also one of the most important characters in the fantasy series, and among the most influential Targaryen family members to ever walk (and fly through) Westeros as she fights her half-brother for the throne. Given all that influence and her place in history, is Rhaenyra Targaryen mentioned in Game of Thrones?

Is Rhaenyra Targaryen mentioned in Game of Thrones?

Yes, Rhaenyra Targaryen is explicitly mentioned in Game of Thrones. This shout-out for Rhaenyra occurs in season 3 episode 4, while Game of Thrones was still at the very peak of its powers.

In the episode of the TV series Joffrey Baratheon gives Margaery Tyrell a tour of the Red Keep and a history lesson about the Targaryen family. Within his, he mentions Rhaenyra Targaryen’s death, and even explicitly confirms how she dies. So, if you don’t want to know who kills Rhaenyra Targaryen now’s your chance to look away.

Joffrey says “Rhaenyra Targaryen was murdered by her brother, or rather, his dragon. It ate her, while her son watched. What’s left of her is in the crypts down there.” Yes, it’s true! Rhaenyra is killed by Aegon II Targaryen after he feeds her to his dragon Sunfyre. It’s a gruesome ending for a great character, and is likely how the story of House of the Dragon will end.

