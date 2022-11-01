George RR Martin is most excited for this fight in House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon delivers a lot of great Game of Thrones moments, but there’s one thing author George RR Martin is waiting for in the fantasy series. However, he has to give kudos to the finale of the first season, Martin’s most excited about one skirmish in particular.

“The Battle Above the Gods Eye,” Martin responds to a fan question asking what Fire and Blood scene he most anticipates. “Although that battle they did in the season finale was pretty amazing too.” Part of the Dance of Dragons, this particular fight is described as an incredible duel between two of the most fearsome Targaryen winged beasts, Vhagar and Caraxes.

Game of Thrones characters Aemond Targaryen and Daemon Targaryen are the two riders, and they fight tooth and nail to be the victor. The title is dubbed such because it takes place over Gods Eye, the biggest lake in the Seven Kingdoms, and part of the Riverlands. In fact, it’s Aemond’s burning of the Riverlands that precipitates the battle.

House of the Dragon has now gotten up to 130 AC, placing it right in the middle of the Targaryen civil war for the Iron Throne. That means we’re remarkably close to the bout Martin wants to see, which makes House of the Dragon season 2 all the more appealing.

Don’t get too excited, though, because we probably won’t see more of the drama series for some time. HBO has commented that the next season of House of the Dragon won’t come until 2024 at the earliest. But given the scale of what’s coming, these massive dragons ripping chunks out of each other, it should be worth waiting for.

