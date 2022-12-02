House of the Dragon: does Daemon Targaryen become king?

Daemon Targaryen may be the family's black sheep but he's got a simple dream, he wants to be king, so does the Rogue Prince ever get his wish?

House of the Dragon: does Daemon ever become King?

Does Daemon Targaryen ever become king? The black sheep of the Targaryen family, Daemon Targaryen, had a simple dream; he wanted to rule Westeros as king. For the longest time, it seemed like Daemon would get his wish as well, as King Viserys Targaryen seemed incapable of having a male heir.

This left Daemon as the only logical choice to take the throne when Viserys died. Still, Viserys eventually realised he already had the perfect heir in his daughter Rhaenyra Targaryen, so Daemon had to get creative. He eventually married his niece (it’s a Targaryen thing, just roll with it) and became her consort.

So he’s done it, right? When Rhaenyra becomes queen, Daemon will automatically become king, right? Well, it’s actually not that simple. So does Daemon ever become king? 

Does Daemon Targaryen become king?

No, Daemon Targaryen never becomes king. The closest he ever comes to the title is ‘prince consort’ when Rhaenyra is crowned queen.

The reason why Daemon doesn’t become king when his wife is queen probably comes down to George RR Martin basing his monarchical system on the English monarchy. In the English monarchy, there’s a rule that long that a man who marries a reigning queen will only be referred to as a prince consort and not king.

This is likely because, in the traditionally patriarchal world of monarchies, a king technically outranks a queen. That’s why a woman who marries a king, like Alicent Hightower, is allowed to use the title queen, as she’s still, on paper at least, subservient to her king.

If you love House of the Dragon and want to know more about the fantasy series check out our guide to the House of the Dragon 2 release date. We've alsop got articles on the dragons Aegon the Conqeror used to conquer Westeros, Meraxes, Vhagar, and Balerion the Black Dread.

