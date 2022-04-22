House of the Dragon cost more than Game of Thrones’s last season

There has been some discussion recently of television budgets, what with Netflix losing subscribers and a rumour going around that Stranger Things’ season 4 cost $30 million per episode. Upcoming series such as The Rings of Power, The Last of Us, and Avatar: The Last Airbender also sound as though they will be breaking the bank. So, how does Game of Thrones spin-off House of the Dragon compare to the budget of the original series?
Game of Thrones’ budget started off at a reasonable $6 million per episode in the first season, but this rose to $15 million by its final season. Sources have told Variety that House of the Dragon’s budget is under $20 million per episode, which is potentially higher than the final season of Game of Thrones.
This is still probably considered a reasonable budget for a high-fantasy, CGI-heavy series being produced in 2022. House of the Dragon has used ‘The Volume,’ a new technology invented by ILM for The Mandalorian which involves using huge LED screens as backdrops instead of adding them in during post-production.
While the technology is expensive, it cuts down on shooting and editing time, and presumably has a knock-on effect to the show’s budget in the long-run. It was also used in Thor: Love and Thunder and could be seen on display in the recent teaser.
For comparison to House of the Dragon, the Lord of the Rings spin-off series The Rings of Power reportedly has a budget of over $450 million for its eight-episode first season, but this included start-up costs. Buying the rights to Lord of the Rings cost $250 million alone.
Check out our guide to the best Game of Thrones characters, ranked to see if you agree with our choices.
Continue the conversation over on The Digital Fix Forum