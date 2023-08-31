George RR Martin names his best GoT episode, and it’s a classic

George RR Martin has provided a hot take on Game of Thrones, but it’s one many will likely agree on. The esteemed author, who knows a thing or three about Westeros, created the source material that spawned one of the best TV series ever.

In a list from Vanity Fair looking at perfect episodes of television, Martin was asked to contribute on ‘Blackwater’, from season 2. If you don’t remember, or haven’t seen, this is an epic installment where the Lannisters defend the Iron Throne from Baratheon invasion. One of four scripts Martin contributed to the fantasy series, this holds a special place in the writer’s heart.

“I scripted four,” he writes on his blog. “And yes, ‘Blackwater’ is my own favorite of those, although I thought ‘The Lion and the Rose’ turned out very well too, and I have a soft spot for that one.”

‘The Lion and the Rose’ is also a banger. Joffrey, one of the best Game of Thrones characters even if we loved to hate him, finally gets his comeuppance from a poison chalice. A major moment for the Game of Thrones cast, it was truly something that benefited from Martin’s penmanship.

The other two episodes that have Martin’s screenwriting talent are ‘The Pointy End’ and ‘The Bear and the Maiden Fair’. Although he only provided four scripts, he acted as executive producer for the entire eight seasons, and has retained that role for prequel thriller series House of the Dragon, set centuries before the conflict over the Iron Throne.

