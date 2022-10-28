Game of Thrones fans “were never tired” of Westeros, says HBO

You’d be hard pressed to find any Game of Thrones fans who were happy with the final season of the fantasy series, and in particular the way the show ended. After being one of the best TV series of all time, Game of Thrones fumbled the bag spectacularly, but HBO boss Casey Bloys insists fans never lost interest in Westeros.

By rushing to get season 8 out into the world, the quality of the conclusion to Game of Thrones really did leave a sour taste in the mouth for many fans. The journey of so many Game of Thrones characters just didn’t feel right, and it seemed as though no one would ever care about Westeros again. Until House of the Dragon came along and put everything right that is.

Now, in a chat with Vulture, Bloys claimed he could see evidence that people were still very much interested in revisiting Game of Thrones, meaning House of the Dragon was little more than a calculated risk.

“There was never any kind of discernible sort of sign that fans around the world were tired of this story,” Bloys explained. And he has the stats to back it up too, because Game of Thrones remained one of HBO’s top ten most-watched shows week in week out despite the negative reviews.

While the success of House of the Dragon has remedied a lot of ill-feeling among the fanbase for the historical drama series, there are certainly still a lot of viewers who have no intention of returning to Westeros any time soon. It’s a shame though, because House of the Dragon has been amazing.

