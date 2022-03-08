Game Of Thrones co-creators aren’t working on the spin-offs

With the Game Of Thrones prequel TV series House of The Dragon having recently wrapped production, every fantasy fan is getting ready to venture back into Westeros. Scheduled to release in 2022 on HBO, House of The Dragon is just one of the many Thrones spin-off series in the works. However, despite the sudden influx of upcoming fantasy content, it turns out that two important figures aren’t getting aboard the George R.R Martin train.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the co-creators of the hit TV series Game Of Thrones, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff, have confirmed that they won’t be involved in any future Game Of Thrones spin-offs. “All in, we were 11 years, probably, doing that show [Game Of Thrones],” Weiss explained. “When I say 11 years, it was full-on, all in, all day, every day for 11 years.”

“It was the best decade of our lives. It still kind of feels a bit like a dream, but we got to a place where it was pretty clear to us that we had reached the end of what made sense for us to be involved in that world that we lived,” he continued. “It just felt like, for us, it was time to move on and get excited and terrified about building something else—building lots of something elses.”

Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik are taking over the reins from Weiss and Benioff – helming the upcoming prequel series House of The Dragon, which details the history of the Targaryen family. The show stars the likes of Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, and Rhys Ifans, with George R. R. Martin serving as an executive producer.

Game of Thrones: Complete Series $204.99 $94.99 View View Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs.

While it is upsetting to hear that Weiss and Benioff have said their goodbye to the world of Game Of Thrones, it does open the doors for the IP to be approached with fresh eyes. Currently, the duo is busy with their new sci-fi series, The Three-Body Problem, which is scheduled to release exclusively on Netflix sometime in the future.