HBO releases trailer for Game of Thrones spin-off series House of The Dragon

HBO Max has shared the first official trailer for the TV series House of The Dragon, ushering in a new fantastical chapter to the dramatic and brutal story. The teaser clip gives fans a first look at the Game of Thrones prequel, and the fiery legacy of the Targaryen dynasty before their eventual fall from the Iron Throne.

HBO’s upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, House of The Dragon, is based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood. It is set 200 years before the events of the original fantasy show Game of Thrones, which is based on the book A Song of Ice and Fire. The upcoming show will follow the Targaryen’s rule over Westeros and will set up the dynasty’s eventual downward spiral that ultimately led to Robert Baratheon seizing power and kicking off the storyline we know from Game of Thrones.

The new teaser clip is full of moody atmosphere, grand-looking sets and promises action, intrigue, and plenty of sneaky plotters after power. In fact, the main plotter in the series is already hinted to be Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), who gives us a captivating voiceover from the shadows in the new trailer. Along with Matt Smith, the teaser shows a range of the series’ cast members.

Some of the show’s star-studded cast featured in the trailer include Emma D’Arcy and Milly Alcock as versions of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Eva Best as Princess Velaryon, and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower. You can watch the official trailer below:

House of The Dragon was co-created by George R.R Martin and Ryan Condal (Colony), and its first season will have ten episodes. Although the trailer didn’t give much away plot-wise, it seems like it will be right up any drama and fantasy lovers street from its aesthetics alone.

The upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off is set to release on the streaming service in 2022. Stay tuned for more updates.