Did Bruce Willis try and ruin Game of Thrones’ most gruesome death?

Bruce Willis has achieved an awful lot in his life. He’s been nominated for numerous awards, made some of the best movies of all time, and even got to star in Friends. Still, there’s one thing he failed to do, he didn’t manage to stop Game of Thrones‘ most gruesome death.

Yes, you read that right. Willis reportedly had a run-in with the Game of Thrones crew which ended with him trying to ruin filming. Specifically, Willis tried to interrupt the death of everyone’s favorite Game of Thrones character Oberyn Martell (Pedro Pascal), or at least that’s the allegation put forward in the book ‘Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon’.

This oral history is full of juicy secrets about the Game of Thrones cast and stories from the fantasy series production and it alleges [via Winteriscoming.net] that while the crew was filming Oberyn and The Mountain’s fateful duel in Croatia they asked several people to move their yachts out of shot.

All of the yacht owners agreed and sailed off. Well, almost all of them did. One of the sailors refused and according to ‘Fire Cannot Kill a Dragon’ that boat belonged to none other than the man responsible for some of the best action movies ever: Bruce Willis.

To add insult to injury, the crew claims Willis experienced “yacht rage” after being asked to move and started circling as though the owner was trying to say, ‘Fuck you, I’m in your shot.’ Thankfully the crew had an ingenious idea to deal with this. …They just aimed their cameras away from the water.

Now while we love the idea of Willis being this petty, it’s worth noting that in the book executive producer Bernadette Caulfield makes it clear they “never actually saw Bruce”, so take all of this with a massive pinch of salt. Still, as far as TV urban legends go, this is one we’re happy to believe.

