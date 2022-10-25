The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.

Everybody’s favourite new Game of Thrones character may be best known for his violent ways and incestuous relationship with Rhaenyra Targaryen, but Smith has certainly brought more to the role than that. We already know Smith improvised one of the sweetest moments in the whole TV series when he placed the crown back on Viserys Targaryen’s head, but that’s not all.

In an interview with GQ, Emma D’Arcy, who plays Rhaenyra on the show, explained how it was Smith’s idea to shoot a pivotal moment in the finale a certain way. Warning, spoilers ahead!

In the final episode of the season, Rhaenyra’s second-born son Lucerys Velaryon is killed while flying his dragon. It’s a tragic moment, and one which will ultimately spark the Targaryen civil war we’ve been waiting for. In the episode, it is Daemon who delivers this news to Rhaenyra, and that’s where Smith comes in.

“It was Matt Smith, in a turn of fucking genius, who offered the idea that Daemon should give Rhaenyra the news while we’re both walking away from camera, towards the fireplace,” D’Arcy said.

“It was a sublime choice, and I could see it instantly. We’ve sort of touched on it, but I think losing a child, losing her son, it reframes grief immediately,” she added.

The execution of said idea is perfect, and now we cannot wait to see how it all plays out in House of the Dragon season 2. If you want more, check out our guide to the Targaryen family tree.