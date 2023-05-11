Kelsey Grammer reveals Frasier reboot release date

Frasier fans rejoice — we finally have a Frasier reboot release date! Kelsey Grammer, who has starred as the titular sitcom character in his own show since the ’90s, shared this announcement along with other details about the upcoming TV series during an appearance on the New Jersey 101.5 radio station.

In terms of a premiere date, Grammer revealed that they are “aiming for October 1” this year — and in the process, also confirmed how many episodes the comedy series would have.”We’ve shot ten shows, we just finished up last Tuesday,” he said. “It’s a terrific show.”

The ‘90s TV show reboot is expected to follow Grammar’s Frasier back to Boston. According to the series’ official synopsis, we can expect Frasier to face “new challenges” and forge “new relationships” as he sets out to “finally fulfil” an “old dream or two.”

Meanwhile, despite the original sitcom airing on NBC, the Frasier reboot is set to be exclusive to streaming service Paramount Plus. Among those returning in guest roles is Peri Gilpin as Roz Doyle and Bebe Neuwirth as Lilith Sternin. Frederick, Frasier’s son, is also set to play a key part in the sequel — although Jack Cutmore-Scott will now portray the character.

