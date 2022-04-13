For All Mankind season 3 release date and everything else we know

When is For All Mankind season 3 out? Created by Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert, and Ben Nedivi for Apple TV Plus, For All Mankind is a sci-fi series set in a universe where the space race never ended. Why? Well in this alternate history, the Soviet Union got to the Moon, first galvanising the US and NASA to catch up and stop the spread of communism among the stars.

The first two seasons are set over three decades and follow Joel Kinnaman’s Edward Baldwin, a fictional astronaut, as he leads NASA’s attempts to catch up with the USSR. Joining Kinnaman on his adventure are Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Jodi Balfour, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt and a whole host of other actors filling out this vast cast.

The first two seasons of For All Mankind were very well received critically, winning a number of prizes, including a Saturn Award for Best Fantasy Television Series. It was hardly surprising then when Apple greenlit a third season soon after the second debuted. But what do we know about For All Mankind season 3? Well, if you’ve got questions, we’ve got answers.

For All Mankind Season 3 release date: when is for all mankind season 3 released?

For All Mankind returns to Apple TV Plus on June 10. The streaming service confirmed the news on social media when it released a short teaser for the upcoming series.

The season will consist of ten episodes, each released weekly, per Apple TV’s usual rollout. This is consistent with previous seasons.

For All Mankind Season 3 plot: WHAT WILL HAPPEN IN FOR ALL MANKIND SEASON 3?

We don’t know a lot about the plot of For All Mankind Season 3, but we can make a few educated guesses about the upcoming series. The season 2 finale ended with a boot stepping foot on Mars, but we don’t know if it belongs to a US astronaut or a Soviet cosmonaut.

The owner of the shoe will no doubt be revealed early in the series and could hint at a new space race. Although the new teaser suggests, this mission was a joint accomplishment between NASA and the USSR.

There’s also going to be another time jump. Season 1 was set in the ’60s and ’70s, while season 2 jumped forward to the ’80s. So when will season 3 be set? Well, we hope you like grunge music because we’re leaping forward another decade to the ’90s (1995, to be specific).

This is particularly interesting because the USSR had collapsed by this point in ‘our’ history, and we can’t wait to see if the Soviet Union managed to survive the political instability that brought it down in the real world.

Season 2 also revealed that Piotr Adamczyk’s engineer Sergei Nikulov was, in fact, a Soviet spy and was trying to get Margo to defect. The time skip means we probably won’t see the immediate fallout of this, but it’s likely a thread that’ll be picked up at some point.

For All Mankind Season 3 cast: Who WILL BE IN FOR ALL MANKIND SEASON 3?

Due to the time skip, it’s difficult to nail down exactly who’ll be in For All Mankind season 3. For All Mankind’s co-creator Ronald D. Moore recently told Inverse that the series is “a generational tale” and as such certain characters will cycle in and out as the show skips through time. In theory, this means it’s impossible to predict the cast.

That said, Kinnaman confirmed to Collider that he’s back for season 3 and specifically said he was having fun “playing the age” of Ed Baldwin. That means we can probably expect a few (quite literally) old faces returning, although we can’t nail down who.

Gordo (Michael Dorman) and Tracy (Sarah Jones) definitely won’t be returning for season 3. In the season 2 finale, we saw the married couple sacrifice themselves to stop a nuclear reactor on the Moon from melting down.

For All Mankind Season 3 trailer: Does For All MaNKIND SEASON 3 HAVE A TRAILER?

Yes, it does, but it’s not very long. Apple TV Plus released a short teaser on April 11, 2022, giving us a flavour of the upcoming season.

Basically, it’s set on Mars, and it looks like the astronauts have a tough time ahead of them taming the rugged landscape of the red planet.

Where can I watch For All Mankind Season 3?

For All Mankind season 3 and its first two seasons can be watched on Apple TV Plus. If you’re not a subscriber but think this sci-fi series sounds up your street, you can sign up using our affiliate link here.

And that's everything we know about For All Mankind season 3.