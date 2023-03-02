Five Nights at Freddy’s set photos reveal iconic game location

With the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date fast approaching, you can be sure we’ve been keeping an eye out for any news relating to what could potentially be the best horror movie adaptation we’ve got coming our way.

As a game that developed a cult following and devoted fans, taking this beloved fright-fest and putting it on the big screen was no small task. But with the recent success of another video game adaptation in the horror series The Last of Us, audiences and critics alike have proved that there is a decent chance at positive reception.

And now, with new set photos giving us a glimpse at one particularly iconic location, we can get even more stoked for the video game movie.

Those who have played the Five Nights at Freddy’s game will be familiar with the eerie setting of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, a fictional children’s pizza restaurant that follows a similar style to that of Chuck E. Cheese (that’s Charles Entertainment Cheese, to you).

At night, the player must take on the role of night security at the pizzeria whilst the animatronic robots that inhabit the life-sized dolls roam around you, creating a truly nightmarish atmosphere. It might not be as gory as some slasher movies, or as haunting as as some of the best ghost movies out there, but it certainly freaked us out.

Now, in new photos taken from the set, we can finally catch a glimpse of Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza’s real-life counterpart. In the pictures captured, we can see the brightly coloured exterior, caught up in tangled vines that give it the creepy quality of something past its prime.

A new set photo for 'FIVE NIGHTS AT FREDDY'S' shows Josh Hutcherson on location at the Freddy Fazbear's Pizza Place facade to film!#FiveNightsAtFreddys #FNAF #FNAFMovie pic.twitter.com/2mkQ9djIAj — 🐻 FNAF Movie Info 📽 (@FNAFMovieInfo) February 28, 2023

Eagle-eyed fans can also spot Josh Hutcherson, who is said to be playing Mike the security guard, on the set standing in front of the building’s façade.

Proudly displayed on the front of the building is the signage that showcases the visage of Freddy Fazbear himself, smiling proudly over his animatronic kingdom. As creepy as it might be, we still can’t wait to get inside Freddy’s.

