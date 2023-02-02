Five Nights at Freddy’s movie has begun filming

Finally, it’s happening, the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie release date is in sight because the film has started production. Jason Blum, producer on the horror movie, shared a quick glimpse at day one of filming.

Blum’s tweet for the new movie doesn’t reveal anything, only that he was present for cameras rolling on the first day. The image shows some TVs behind the scenes, where he’s seeing what’s being captured. The monster movie is shooting under the alternative title of ‘Bad Cupcake’ for the time-being.

Long in gestation, the Five Nights at Freddy’s adaptation was originally announced back in 2015. There have been gradual developments since then, changing directors and getting the script right for the robot movie and so on, before October 2022, and Blum announcing it was all officially happening.

Emma Tammi is in the director’s chair, with Matthew Lillard, Josh Hutcherson, and Piper Rubio leading the cast. The assumption is that the thriller movie will adapt the horror game faithfully, following a new employee at a rundown pizza restaurants whose animatronics come to life.

When the original game, made by Scott Cawthon, came out in 2014, it became an online phenomenon, largely thanks to YouTubers who would film themselves being scared by it. The premise is simple: monitor security cameras to catch the various mechanical killers, avoid getting minced. There are lots of jump scares, making it fun for group play.

We’ve had many sequels and spin-offs since, and now, finally, a film. We’ll keep you informed as filmmaking continues. In the meantime, have a look at our lists of the best horror anime, best vampire movies, and best ghost movies.