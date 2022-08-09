Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date, plot, cast, more

Is there a Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date? The original Netflix series, which is loosely based on animated series Winx Club, has been a hit for the streaming service ever since season 1 dropped in January 2021. Following in the footsteps of Bel-Air and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fate: The Winx Saga is the latest Riverdale-ification of popular childhood TV series‘.

The concept itself seemed destined to be a hit and miss, but with former Vampire Diaries showrunner Brian Young at the helm, the teen drama series definitely turned out to be a hit. Reimagined versions of beloved characters like Bloom, Aisha and Stella, captivated audiences, with season 1 amassing 918 million minutes in combined viewership within days of its release on the platform.

Needless to say, given the clear demand, a follow-up season was inevitable. I, for one, can’t wait to return to the halls of Alfea College, so let’s get straight to the point: namely, the Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date, plot, cast, and more.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 release date

All-new episodes of Fate: The Winx Saga will drop on Netflix on September 16.

While season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga had six episodes, season 2 has an extended run — with eight episodes all dropping at once on the streaming service.

“The six episodes in season one only scratched the surface of this incredibly rich world and the powerful fairies who inhabit it,” showrunner Brian Young explained in a statement to Variety.

“As Bloom’s story continues to evolve, I can’t wait for you to learn even more about Aisha, Stella, Terra, and Musa! And you never know who might show up at Alfea next term.”

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 trailer speculation

A full trailer for season 2 hasn’t been released yet, but Netflix did release a first-look trailer in June.

The first look trailer mainly serves to introduce Flora (Paulina Chavez), the cousin of Terra (Eliot Salt). In the teaser, Terra and Flora can be seen embracing after an unexpected reunion.

Meanwhile, as is tradition for Netflix, we will probably see a full trailer a month to a few weeks before the series’ release. So, we can expect a full trailer between mid-late August.

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 plot speculation

Season 2 of Fate: The Winx Saga will likely follow from season 1, which sees the evil Rosalind take over as Headmistress of Alfea College after murdering Farah in cold blood.

In Netflix’s date announcement for the series, small clips from season 2 are shown — and from these clips, it definitely looks like things are about to get a lot darker at the College with Rosalind in charge.

Abigail Cowen, who plays Bloom in the series, also teases “new villains” and “new additions to the school” in the date announcement video, adding that “season two is just a whirlwind of emotion and adventure.”

Further to this, the official synopsis for season 2 is as follows: “Fate: The Winx Saga follows the coming-of-age journey of five fairies attending Alfea, a magical boarding school in the Otherworld where they must learn to master their powers while navigating love, rivalries, and the monsters that threaten their very existence.”

“From creator Brian Young (The Vampire Diaries), Fate: The Winx Saga is a live-action reimagining of the Italian cartoon series Winx Club by Iginio Straffi.”

Fate: The Winx Saga season 2 cast

We can expect a lot of old faces to pop up in season 2, with characters Sky, Riven, Beatrix, Silva, and Dane being among those returning, but there will be a few new faces, too.

Miranda Richardson, for example, will be taking over from Lesley Sharp as Rosalind, the murderous headmistress, while other new cast members include Daniel Betts, Brandon Grace, and Éanna Hardwicke.

Please find the full season 2 cast list below:

Danny Griffin as Sky

Freddie Thorp as Riven

Sadie Soverall as Beatrix

Rob James-Collier as Silva

Theo Graham as Dane

Kate Fleetwood as Queen Luna

Ken Duken as Andreas

Jacob Dudman as Sam

Alex MacQueen as Ben Harvey

Eliot Salt as Terra

Paulina Chavez as Flora

Miranda Richardson as Rosalind

Daniel Betts as Professor Harvey

Brandon Grace as Grey

Éanna Hardwicke as Sebastian

Season 1 of Fate: The Winx Saga is currently available to stream on Netflix.