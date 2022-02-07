How to watch Bel-Air – can you stream Will Smith’s Fresh Prince reboot?

How can you watch Bel-Air? The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air is one of the best ’90s shows, and now Bel-Air is here to bring Will Smith’s TV series into modern times. The reboot turns the sitcom into more of a prestige drama, providing a different take on Will’s culture shock.

The base plot is the same: a young Will Smith is moved from West Philadelphia to his uncle’s gated mansion in California in order to keep him out of trouble. Sadly, staying away from hijinks isn’t that simple, and Will still finds himself in hairy situations, further disrupting of his uncle Phil, aunt Vivian, and cousin Carlton.

Bel-Air reimagines it all to be less than hilarious. The differences between Will and his new adopted family are more pronounced, creating some clear dissonance between all parties. Uncle Phillip is still the strict patriarch as performed by James Avery, and here he’s still the welcoming uncle who wants to see Will flourish. We probably won’t be laughing more for this interpretation, overseen by Will Smith and Morgan Cooper – here’s how you can catch it to see for yourself.

How can I watch Bel-Air?

The first season of Bel-Air starts on February 13, and will be available on streaming service Peacock in the US. British fans keen for Will Smith’s new project can catch it on Now TV from February 14.

From then, episodes will be released weekly, Sundays in the US, and Monday mornings in the UK. There are eight episodes in the first season, putting the last one at April 3.

Can I stream Bel-Air?

You can – in fact, it’s the only way you can catch the series. Episodes will be available on Peacock in the United States, which can be accessed for free. however, the free tier includes ads, so if you’d like to watch uninhibited, you can sign up for Peacock Premium at $4.99 a month, or Peacock Premium Plus, at $9.99 a month.

In the UK, you can find episodes on Now TV. Unfortunately, there’s no free tier on this platform. You’ll need to pay the standard £9.99 per month to get the entertainment package to watch Bel-Air. If you enjoy a good binge, you can wait until the season is over, at which point you’ll have every episode on demand.

