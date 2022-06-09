Fast and Furious stunt team is “heartbeat” of franchise, says star

Michelle Rodriguez has been a long-running fixture in the Fast and Furious franchise since the first film in the series The Fast and the Furious in 2001. It is safe to say that she knows all the ins and outs of filming these free-wheeling movies, and has now taken to social media to shout out the crew that brings the magic to the flicks: the stunt team.

Currently filming the latest instalment in the Fast and Furious movies, Fast 10, Rodriguez posted a video montage of herself and the action movie’s crew in Rome, Italy to her Instagram. The short slideshow shows the actor posing with various crewmates, taking in the city’s sights. Along with the wholesome video, Rodriguez posted special shoutouts to the stunt team members, calling them the “heartbeat” of the franchise.

The caption reads: “When in Rome; with our Fast and Furiousveteran splinter unit director: Spiro Razatos, they have all the fun being the heart beat of the franchise, with a killer cutting edge stunt team, that is and has been for many years, ‘The Heart Beat’ of the franchise.”

“I send mad [heart] and respect to all the stunt doubles that give this franchise life,” she says. “In the motorcycle crew mad love to: Crystal Hooks, Brittany Marcotte, ‘Hollywood’ who’s been with us since Fast 4, and the new kid on the block, with unique global wheelie skills, respect to: Arttu Stenberg, I can’t wait to see what you do with your crazy skills.”

In the action movies, Rodriguez plays the Fast and Furious character Letty, Dominic Toretto’s (Vin Diesel) wife. Just like her husband, Letty is an expert driver and a skilled combatant, meaning that she has plenty of action scenes. It is understandable then why Rodriguez has grown close to the stunt team over the years, and knows their true importance.

I mean, come on, what would a Fast movie be without its elaborate action sequences, right? Fans can next see Rodriguez in Fast 10, which is set to race into cinemas on May 19, 2023.