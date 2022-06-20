Paul Walker of Fast and Furious movies to receive star on Walk of Fame

Star of the Fast and Furious franchise, Paul Walker, is officially set to have his name featured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In a video announcing the good news, it was revealed that Walker will receive a posthumous star appearing on the historical sidewalk in 2023.

For any cinephiles who may not know, a posthumous star is granted to a celebrity after their death. Walker passed away while filming the Fast and Furious movie Furious 7, back in 2013 in a car accident. Since his passing, there have been plenty of tributes from his co-stars over the years. However, considering the continued box office success of the Fast and Furious IP and the franchise’s massive fanbase, it is high time that Walker’s performance and contribution to the film industry get immortalised.

Typically, this particular award is only granted to one recipient. However, Walker is one of three honourees to be revealed this year, joining the likes of Academy Award-nominated actor Juanita Moore and the singer Jenni Rivera.

At a press conference, while announcing the honourees, chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Walk of Fame selection panel Ellen K told Variety that the three new additions were carefully considered and wholly deserving of the stars.

“The panel thoughtfully selected these talented individuals, and we can’t wait to celebrate them as they become part of Hollywood’s history with the unveiling of their star on the world’s most famous walkway,” she explained.

Walker isn’t the only Fast and Furious alumni to receive their own star on the Hollywood walk of fame, though. Rapper Ludacris, who starred in four films alongside Walker, is also set to get his own award next year.

Other existing stars from the Fast and Furious family include Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, and Charlize Theron. So, with Walker’s upcoming addition, in many ways, it feels as if the gang is all back together again, at least in spirit.

Fans can see the next addition of the Fast and Furious franchise, Fast 10, in 2023. The action movie is set to zoom into theatres on May 19.