Fast and Furious made Paul Walker’s dreams real in a “bizarre” way

Playing Brian O'Conner in the Fast franchise was a dream come true for Paul Walker, but the way he got the role is stranger than fiction.

paul-walker
Charlotte Colombo's Avatar

Published:

Fast and Furious 

Sometimes, fate has a funny way of making your dreams come true — and for Paul Walker, that particular dream came through a quarter mile at a time.

The actor, who played Brian O’Conner in seven Fast and Furious movies, revealed how he manifested the role for himself in a 2001 interview with Access Hollywood. Three months before he was invited to be part of the Fast and Furious cast, the actor was asked on the set of The Skulls what his best movie role would be, to which Walker recalls saying, “I’ve always liked the idea of playing a cop. Three months later, they came to me with this idea.”

There’s no way Walker could have predicted what happened next, as director Rob Cohen approached him three months later with his idea.

“The way it came about was really bizarre, they came to me and presented this idea, that’s all it was at the time,” he explained. While Cohen used real-life inspiration for Fast and Furious, getting the idea from a newspaper article, it was still very early days in the film’s production when Walker got involved.

They didn’t even have a screenplay, they didn’t have anything,” the Fast and Furious character actor added. The lack of screenplay meant Walker was worried about jumping the gun too soon, but he admitted while his head was telling him not to, his heart was urging him to do it. So, that’s exactly what he did.

YouTube Thumbnail

Over twenty years later, Walker’s legacy in the Fast and Furious movie franchise very much lives on. There was no one more perfect to play Brian O’Conner, as his love for driving and cars definitely shined through on screen. It’s because of his performance and on-screen chemistry with Vin Diesel that Fast and Furious remains one of the best action movie franchises to this day.

For more on Fast and Furious, check out our guide to when the new movie in the franchise, Fast and Furious 11 will arrive. Then, immerse yourself in more high-stakes adventures with our guides to the best spy movies, best thriller series, and best thriller movies.

Charlotte is a Staff Writer at The Digital Fix. Working primarily with the news team, she helps cover the latest happenings across the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars.  She also keeps her co-workers updated on the latest social media trends (partly against their will).
Charlotte graduated with an MA in Magazine Journalism in 2021 from City, University of London, but she's been covering entertainment, lifestyle, and the internet as a freelance journalist since 2020. Her previous bylines include The Independent, VICE, Stylist, Glamour, Metro.co.uk, and The Daily Dot, among others. Before The Digital Fix, she interned at Business Insider, and since joining the team, she has covered events like Comic-Con, London Film Festival, and Star Wars Celebration. Just don't ask her about Five Nights at Freddy's and the Bite of '87.