Ludacris loved this Fast and Furious road safety sign

In June 2021, the last Fast and Furious movie, entitled Fast 9: The Fast Saga was released. And the state of Virginia commemorated the occasion by having electronic billboards on their freeways offering a warning to drivers. In California, we get such legendary messages as; “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving,” but in Virginia, at least temporarily, they got “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.”

Ludacris saw the signs and responded on his Instagram; “Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t believe this is real. Should this shit be on every highway?” Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges has appeared in six of the nine Fast and Furious movies so far, and will of course be part of the family in the upcoming Fast X.

As well as Ludacris, Fast X will also see the return of familiar faces to the Fast and Furious cast such as Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Nathalie Emmanuel, and Michelle Rodriguez. Newer members of the Fast fam such as Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, and John Cena are also returning. Somewhat surprisingly, Jason Statham is also back as Deckard Shaw.

Fast X will reportedly be the first of a two-part finale to the long-running action movie series. Director Justin Lin was supposed to return for the tenth installment, but he ended up leaving the shoot after two weeks. He was replace by Louis Leterrier. New cast members include the MCU‘s Brie Larson, the DCU‘s Jason Momoa, Rita Moreno (yet another Oscar winner), and Reacher‘s Alan Ritchson. The Fast franchise is now almost unrecognisable since its humble beginnings as a drag racing movie in 2001.

Fast X will be released on May 19, 2023.