Jason Statham says Fast and Furious co-star was “director’s nightmare”

Jason Statham has been an excellent addition to the Fast and Furious franchise, transforming Deckard Shaw from one of the franchise’s best movie villains into a critical member of the core Fast and Furious team.

Deckard Shaw is now one of the best Fast and Furious characters, but a major scene in one of the Fast and Furious movies saw Statham forced to work with a very unpredictable, and occasionally infuriating, co-star.

In one of 2017’s best action movies, The Fate of the Furious, Deckard infiltrates the plane of Charlize Theron’s baddie Cipher and is tasked with rescuing Dom Toretto’s infant son.

This leads to one of the best sequences in the entire franchise, as Deckard engages in a brutal gunfight while trying to protect Mini Toretto in his baby carrier.

It’s a joyous few minutes on screen, but Statham told USA Today it came with obvious challenges on set. After all, you should never work with children or animals – especially in a gun battle.

“We had two babies and we did the best we could to keep [them] happy. It’s a director’s nightmare. You never know what they are going to come up with. But when the baby comes up with gold, it just brings the house down,” said Statham.

Fortunately for Statham, he has subsequently spent most of his time on set with the older Fast and Furious cast members. They tend to be less unruly. Most of the time at least.

He’s set to return with a new movie full of vehicular mayhem this month on the Fast and Furious 10 release date, before getting his sea legs for a sequel to one of the best shark movies in recent years as The Meg 2 release date arrives.

