Fast and Furious has one star you’ve most likely never seen

Today we’ve learned that between the release of The Fast and the Furious (2001), and its follow-up – the ingeniously titled 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) – a short film came out which filled in the gap in Brian’s story. While Paul Walker is obviously the star, it also features a cameo from actress Minka Kelly (most recently seen in Euphoria), in one of her first ever roles. It’s a little-known curiosity in the Fast and Furious universe.

The Turbo-Charged Prelude to 2 Fast 2 Furious (yes, that’s really the title) takes place after Dom crashes the Charger, and follows Brian on the run from the cops on a cross-country road trip. It concludes with him reaching the ‘sizzling streets’ of Miami, which is where 2 Fast 2 Furious picks up the action. Kelly plays a mysterious girl who gives Brian a lift for a portion of the trip, despite knowing he’s wanted and on the run.

It’s worth watching if you’re missing the heady days of early 2000s fashion, music and cross-faded map effects. It very much is in the style of an early 2000s music video, so seamlessly slides into the world of the Fast and Furious movies.

Minka Kelly played Lyla Garrity in over 50 episodes of Friday Night Lights – a somewhat soapy sports drama series which gave early roles to Scott Porter, Jesse Plemons, Taylor Kitsch, Zach Gilford, Michael B. Jordan, Matt Czuchry, and Jeremy Sumpter (who are still known to many as Coach Taylor’s boys). Other TV roles for Kelly include Parenthood, Jane the Virgin and a 2011 Charlie’s Angels series that we’ve also just discovered existed.

We think you’ll agree that the effects in this short film are on a par with anything else in the multi-billion dollar franchise. Who needs big budget stunts when you’ve got the passage of time shown via road signs and red lines on maps? Brian makes a fundamental error at the start, taking a tiny black hold-all with him and almost entirely filling it with a towel (even the most basic motels provide towels, Brian!).

