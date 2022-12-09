Charlize Theron is (still) open to leading a Fast and Furious movie

Charlize Theron has been a part of the Fast and Furious family since 2017, when she joined The Fate of the Furious as (villain) Cipher. She reappeared in 2021’s F9 and will return in Fast X – set for release in 2023. Her character may not have much screen-time, but she’s made enough of an impact that Vin Diesel is said to be working on a spin-off for her.

When Jason Momoa joined the cast of Fast X as a new villain in the franchise, he singled out Theron as someone he couldn’t wait to work with; “I get to shoot with some really cool people that I have never [worked with before] – I get to work with Charlize [Theron] first up, which I’m really excited about. She’s amazing.”

Speaking recently to The Hollywood Reporter, Theron said; “Listen, as a producer, I take my hat off [to Vin Diesel]. That fucking guy built something with Universal that very few people will ever build in their entire life. You don’t drag an audience with you for that long. Whatever you think of those movies, you have to be an idiot not to be like, ‘That’s a fucking accomplishment.’ So, we’ll see …”

Theron is just one of several actors who have been Oscar nominated or are Oscar winners who have appeared in the Fast franchise – there’s also Djimon Hounsou and Vanessa Kirby, as well as Helen Mirren and Brie Larson (who will be appearing in the upcoming Fast X). Diesel said in 2020; “Strange enough, 20 years ago, you wouldn’t have thought this, but now we do have Oscar winners asking to be a part of the films. It’s bizarre.”

Regarding a Cipher spin-off, Theron has previously stated; “If Dame Helen Mirren does it, I’m in.”

Theron is no stranger to action movies – just in recent years she’s kicked all kinds of ass in Atomic Blonde, The Old Guard, and arguably the best action movie of all time – Mad Max: Fury Road.

While we wait to hear more about whether Cipher will be getting her own spin-off or not,