Fast and Furious 7 wrecked 230 cars

We all know the Fast and Furious franchise is good for three things; family, fast cars, and absolute chaos. In fact, most of the Fast and Furious movies combine all three, but Furious 7 was a particularly destructive instalment in the action movie series, with a reported 230 cars being wrecked during production.

We’ve had ten Fast films so far, and the various Fast and Furious characters have all had their fair share of car crashes and explosive collisions. And, according to a report from the Wall Street Journal back in 2015, the filmmakers behind Furious 7 destroyed 230 cars in total, and had a pretty well-organised conveyor belt of flattened cars and new cars being moved between set and a local scrap yard.

To be fair, given the nature of the Fast and Furious movies, and how they keep on getting bigger and crazier in scale, the fact that hundreds of cars fall by the wayside comes as no big surprise. If anything, maybe we expected more from Vin and the gang.

Apparently, while shooting the movie, a member of the crew spotted a highway sign nearby which said “We buy junk cars.” The Fast and Furious team gave the junk yard a call and asked if they would be able to take away 20 to 30 vehicles.

Those 20 to 30 vehicles ended up being a near daily exercise for Bonnie’s Car Crushers in Colorado Springs, who consistently removed a whole host of flattened, battered automobiles from the Fast and Furious set.

“t was kind of unusual, to see some relatively late-model Mercedes-Benzes, all crunched up and good for nothing,” Mr. Jansen, the owner of the scrap yard said.

We can’t wait to see how many cars get destroyed in the next chapter of the Fast franchise, when the Fast 10 release date rolls around.