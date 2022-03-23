Vin Diesel calls Fast 10 development “intense”

Production is revving up on Fast 10, and franchise star Vin Diesel has posted on social media about the weight of it all. The Fast and Furious leader calls the process “intense,” but hopes to make everyone who’s followed along proud.

“I am approaching the finale of the first saga, that is Fast,” Diesel wrote on an Instagram post. “It is very intense, although God has brought such incredible talent to assist me in completing this mythology.” He goes on to rally the fanbase, and praise Universal, who’ve greenlit a veritable slate of upcoming action movies for the property.

“You all have been a part of this journey. You all have been a part of this family,” he says of the wider Fast and Furious community. “I can’t believe that Universal Studios is committed to a two-part finale. Their support and belief in this mythology surprises me and makes me smile. There are angels coming to this mythology that will make you all smile.” He ends by stating he hopes it all makes everyone proud.

Indeed, Universal has scheduled Fast 10 and Fast 11 as a two-part conclusion for the thriller movies. Justin Lin, who has directed five of the films so far, is in the director’s chair for the next two as well, making it a real family affair.

Diesel will return as lead protagonist Dom Toretto, a drag racer turned anti-terrorist hero who, along with a group of fast-driving friends, furiously takes down despicable baddies. Currently, the overarching antagonist is Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, a cyber-terrorist fixated on the Toretto family.

She helped introduce Jakob Toretto to the fold, who’s now expected to become a regular alongside Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson, and Sung Kang. We already know Jason Momoa and Daniela Melchior are joining the fun, who knows who else might turn up.

Besides Fast 10 and 11, we have the Hobbs and Shaw sequel to look forward to. Life a quarter mile at a time slows down for nobody. Fast 10 is due in theatres on May 19, 2023.