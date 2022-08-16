Fast and Furious 10 star calls action movie “an incredible ride”

Alan Ritchson, the giant of a man who plays Jack Reacher on Prime Video, has wrapped filming on Fast and Furious 10, or Fast X. He has posted a video on his Instagram, in which he bids a fond farewell to the Fast set and says that he’s on his way to start filming Reacher season two.

Ritchson is just one of several high-profile new additions to the Fast saga, which also includes superheroes Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. They are joining franchise stalwarts such as Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Ludacris, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, and Tyrese Gibson. Both Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren are also returning for the penultimate entry in the long-running action movie saga.

In his video, Ritchson says; “Today’s my final day on Fast 10. It’s been an incredible ride. I can’t wait for you to see this movie. It’s for sure gonna be the best one in the franchise so far, I know it.” Ritchson then provides an update on Reacher season two, saying; “I just read all the scripts. Last season was incredible, but [season two] is by far the best Reacher we’ve seen so far.”

Ritchson continues; “This season’s gonna be nuts, you’re gonna absolutely love it. I reached out to the writer/showrunner and said ‘we’re screwed, I don’t know how we top this’ but high-class problem to have, I guess.”

Plot details for Fast X are being kept under wraps. Justin Lin stepped down as director two weeks into production, and Louis Letterier has stepped in. Michelle Rodriguez was recently full of praise for the director. “He’s so dope, man,” she gushed. “Trust me, at the beginning, I was like two weeks in with no director. I’m like, ‘What are we gonna do?’ He [Letterier] came with all this energy and love.”

