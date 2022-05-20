Fast 10 cast bringing back Scott Eastwood

Scott Eastwood, of Fate of the Furious fame, is coming back to the tire burning franchise. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the actor is officially returning to the Fast and Furious family in the upcoming action movie Fast 10 – reprising his role as Little Nobody.

Eastwood first appeared in the Fast and Furious movies back in 2017, in the aforementioned eighth instalment of the series – Fate of the Furious. Playing the part of a tight-laced government agent, fans may remember him as the Fast and Furious character who was attached to the hip of Mr Nobody, played by none other than Kurt Russell. However, despite being part of a duo, it is unclear if Russel will be joining Eastwood in Fast 10.

Even without Russel, Eastwood will be among a variety of A-listers in the upcoming flick. Directed by Louis Leterrier following Justin Lin’s exit from the thriller movie, Fast 10 features the likes of Charlize Theron (Atomic Blonde), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Michelle Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel), Tyrese Gibson (Morbius), Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy), and Ludacris (The Ride).

Jason Momoa, best known for his performances in the science fiction movies Aquaman and Dune, is also on board the cast of Fast 10. The star is set to portray an undisclosed villain and will undoubtedly interact with Eastwood’s no-nonsense agent in the future.

Eastwood is no stranger to franchises. Previously the star appeared in the DC movie Suicide Squad, the film Pacific Rim: Uprising, and starred opposite Jason Statham in Wrath of Man.

Fast 10 is currently filming and is set to zoom its way into theatres on May 19, 2023.