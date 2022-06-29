Fallout TV show adds Kyle MacLachlan to cast

Kyle MacLachlan, best known for his performances in the popular TV series Twin Peaks and the drama movie Blue Velvet, is on his way to the Fallout shelter. According to Variety, the star is one of three new actors to be added to the roster of Amazon’s upcoming dystopian adaptation – the Fallout TV show.

Based on the hit RPG game franchise of the same name from publisher Bethesda, the Fallout TV series takes place in a radioactive landscape following a nuclear war that consumed the world in 2077. While specifics on his character and plot details are being kept under wraps, MacLachlan is no stranger to harsh roles – the star has previously acted in David Lynch’s science fiction movie Dune – and seems to be a perfect addition to the upcoming sci-fi series.

Along with MacLachlan, Xelia Mendes-Jones (The Wheel of Time), and Aaron Moten (Disjointed) have also been cast as undisclosed series regulars for Amazon’s show. The trio join Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), and Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) in the growing ensemble of radioactive talent.

This upcoming Fallout adaptation is conceived by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, and sees Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks connected to produce. Athena Wickham, through Kilter Films, is also on board as an executive producer along with Nolan and Joy.

Production on the Fallout TV series is scheduled to begin in late 2022. However, no firm release date or filming window has been revealed just yet.

While we wait on more news, fans can keep their eyes open for MacLachlan’s other future projects, such as the comedy movie Confess, Fletch and the crime movie Miranda’s Victim.