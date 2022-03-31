Yellowjackets star joins Amazon Fallout TV series cast

Ella Purnell, best known for her work on the TV series Yellowjackets, is already looking toward her next survival story. According to Variety, the star has been cast in Amazon‘s upcoming post-apocalyptic “Fallout” sci-fi series.

Based on the hit videogame franchise of the same name from publisher Bethesda the Fallout TV series is set in a future world that has been turned into a harsh wasteland following a nuclear war in 2077. Purnell joins Walton Goggins (The Hateful Eight), who was cast in the show back in February 2022. For the most part, both Goggins and Purnell’s characters, as well as other specific plot details for the upcoming series, are being kept under wraps by Amazon.

However, according to Variety’s sources, Purnell’s upcoming role is described as: “upbeat and uncannily direct with an all-American can-do spirit. But an intensity in her eyes says she might just be a tiny bit dangerous.” The Fallout TV series is scheduled to begin production later this year and was conceived by Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy.

Nolan and Joy are also on board to executive produce the series alongside Athena Wickham through Kilter Films. Todd Howard for Bethesda Game Studios, and James Altman for Bethesda Softworks are also connected to produce the Amazon show.

No firm release date for Amazon’s Fallout Series has been confirmed just yet. While fans wait for more news, they can see Purnell star in the dark and gritty Showtime series Yellowjackets, which has now officially been renewed for a second season. The star also provides her talents to voice the animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.

