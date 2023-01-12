Chris Hemsworth thought this star was an Extraction stuntman

Certain locations in Europe have become hotspots for filming Hollywood TV and movies, and Budapest and Prague are two of the most popular. Prague seems particularly popular with Netflix action movies, as it was the main location for The Gray Man, and Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction 2 has just been shot there as well. One actor was recently filming his Amazon Prime TV series there, and couldn’t help but bump into Hemsworth.

Logan Lerman found fame when he was only 18 years old, in fantasy movie Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief. He followed this up with YA romance The Perks of Being a Wallflower, war movie Fury, and he now co-stars with Al Pacino (of all people) as a 1970s Nazi-hunter in Prime Video’s Hunters.

Speaking recently to Jimmy Fallon, Lerman explained the bizarre experience he had bumping into Chris Hemsworth in the gym in Prague – the absolute last person you want to see when lifting weights, we’re sure. “We were shooting in Prague, and they had another production. This is so funny. But Chris Hemsworth was staying there, and he’s filming. Basically, they’re doing like Extraction 2, and we’re filming out there. This is an action show, so you have to do — you know, to continue working out and things like that. So I’d always go to the gym, and I’d be stuck, just me and Chris Hemsworth. And there’s nothing more emasculating than working out next to Chris Hemsworth.”

Lerman continued; “And mind you, mind you, he has no idea who I am. And we’re down there often, and we start talking. And for some reason he thought I was a stunt guy on his movie. And so… I never told him that I wasn’t. So I just, like, pretended I was just the stunt guy, you know, on his film, like, showing up every day. He was like, ‘Yeah, work was crazy yesterday in the prison set’ [and I’d respond] ‘Yeah, for sure. Definitely. I know what you mean.'”

The first Extraction movie was filmed in India, Bangladesh, Thailand and Australia. Extraction 2 was filmed in much colder climates during winter in Europe, with Hemsworth and the team battling snow on top of all of the dangerous stunts.

The plot will see Tyler Rake (Hemsworth) tasked with extracting a family from the clutches of a Georgian gangster. Rake must infiltrate one of the world’s deadliest prisons in order to save them, but when the extraction goes south, and the gangster dies in the heat of battle, his equally ruthless brother tracks down Rake in order to get revenge.

