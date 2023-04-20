Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene? The latest Evil Dead movie is a maddening mess of blood, guts, and gore. (And of course, demonic possession.) Set to become a horror movie favourite, we’re obsessed with the latest in the film franchise.

But fans want to know if the post-credits scene contains any special treats or tricks. It’s a valid question, since most movies nowadays contain something a little extra, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if the new Evil Dead movie included such a thing.

With the new movie out now, and looking on track to be one of the best horror movies of the year, audiences want to know everything they can. With that in mind, we’ve got an answer to the question (without spoilers): Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene?

Does Evil Dead Rise have a post-credits scene?

No, Evil Dead Rise does not have a post-credits scene.

However, there is a brief sound effect after the credits have ended.

If you were hoping for an extended sequence or extra scene, you’d probably be disappointed after waiting around. That said, the film’s ending acts as a neat bookend, and almost feels like an additional scene in itself, so you’re unlikely to find yourself wanting for more.

