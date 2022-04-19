Everything Everywhere all at once UK release date set for May 13

It’s ironic that a movie with the title Everything Everywhere All At Once, has actually not been playing everywhere all at once. While the movie has taken the US market by storm since its release on March 11, 2022, UK audiences have been desperately waiting to hear when the time travel movie would arrive over here. Well, now we finally have a UK release date, and it’s not far away at all!

The epic action movie is the latest hit from independent movie studio A24, as it continues its domination of popular culture. The movie stars Michelle Yeoh, known for her roles in the rom-com movie Crazy Rich Asians, the MCU movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and for her involvement in the James Bond franchise in the ‘90s movie Tomorrow Never Dies.

Everything Everywhere All At Once has garnered widespread critical praise over in the US, and has even got other filmmakers’ tongues wagging in approval. Thankfully, UK cinemagoers will only have to wait until May 13 to see the action unfold on the big screen.

Forget about Doctor Strange 2, because Everything Everywhere All At Once is the only multiverse movie we can think about right now. This is not a tale of superheroes as such, but Michelle Yeoh is definitely going to kick ass.

If you haven’t heard about Everything Everywhere All At Once yet, it’s a story about an interdimensional rift which unravels reality and imbues an unlikely hero (Yeoh) with special powers, which she must use to fight the dangers of the multiverse.

The movie’s directors, Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also known as The Daniels, had promised news of a UK release date was coming, and in a tweet from Kwan on April 19, the good news did cometh.

Sorry for the wait:

UK Cinemas, May 13th. See you soon. @allatoncemovie pic.twitter.com/ozv7TGqhx9 — Daniel Kwan (@dunkwun) April 19, 2022

“Sorry for the wait: UK cinemas, May 13th. See you soon,” Kwan tweeted. The tweet featured an image of a Henry vacuum cleaner adorned with googly eyes, akin to the mysterious third eye worn by Michelle Yeoh’s character in the movie.

Everything Everywhere All At Once recently became the highest rated movie on Letterboxd, overtaking Bong Joon-ho’s Parasite, so expectations are high. And, it’s not long now until us Brits can see what all the fuss is about!